Court Adjourns Igboho’s Hearing Till Monday. ‘Why He Can’t Be Extradited To Nigeria’

The Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, has adjourned the hearing of the case of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, till Monday, the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has said.

The group led by ex-Senator Banji Akintoye, disclosed this in a statement on Friday. The statement signed by the group’s Communications Manager, Maxwell Adeleye, was titled, ‘Update On Chief Sunday Adeyemo Ighoho’s Case In Republic Of Benin By Ilana Omo Oodua’

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the Beninise court ruled on Thursday that Igboho’s wife, Ropo, should be released unconditionally as there were no charges against her.

The court, however, ruled that Igboho be remanded in police custody till the next date of adjournment.

The two were arrested at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou on Monday while they tried to catch a flight to Germany. Igboho was earlier declared wanted by the Department of State Services for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation he denied. The secret police had also raided his house, killed two of his associates and arrested about 12 of them.

In its statement, Ilana Oodua said, “Yesterday (Thursday), the court set Mrs. Adeyemo, lgboho’s wife free since it has been found that she has committed no offence and there’s no complain whatsoever against her. Consequently, her German passport was returned to her.

“The Lawyers handling the case reported after the proceedings that Chief Sunday Adeyemo lgboho cannot be extradited to Nigeria for two principal reasons:

“That contrary to insinuations, Nigeria and Benin have no Extradition Agreement.

“That Nigeria has not been able to come up with charges that could lead the court to order lgboho’s extradition to Nigeria.

“What Nigerian Government came up with were mere allegations against Ighoho such as trafficking in arms and inciting violence that could result in the social disturbance without evidence which the Government of Benin Republic considered spurious and untenable, and insufficient to warrant extradition.

“Lastly, the case has been adjourned till Monday 26th July to allow the Nigerian Government bring up whatever evidence they may have, and Mr. lgboho has been taken back to the police custody.”

