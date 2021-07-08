Court Grants Bail To Teen #EndSARS Protester Who Lost Her Baby In Prison (Pix)

The Ondo State High Court has granted bail to Ibukun Ayodele, the 18-year-old girl detained over #EndSARS who had a miscarriage at the Surulere Prison in Akure.

Ibukun and three other teenagers are standing trial for alleged arson and public disturbance.

On October 24, 2020, she was arrested and whisked to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Ondo while en route to visiting her cousin.

She was accused of having connections with #EndSARS protesters who burned the All Progressive Congress (APC) secretariat in the state and was charged with arson, among other offences.

As of October 2020, Ibukun was just 17 and three months pregnant, according to Iyabo Ayodele, her mother.

But as a result of the cruelty and torture by the soldiers and the distress of being held in the police cell and prison, Ibukun suffered a miscarriage that has left her in pains.

FIJ had reported how Kemisola Ogunbiyi, one of the teenage detainees in the Akure Prison, was delivered of a baby.

The birth of her child in detention triggered public outrage, with many Nigerians demanding her swift and unconditional release from detention.

However, FIJ understands that Ibukun has now been granted bail by a “trial judge in the Ondo State High Court”.

Although details of the bail conditions are sketchy, witnesses who attended the court proceeding confirmed to FIJ that the 18-year-old girl who had a miscarriage in prison has now been granted bail due to her health condition.



