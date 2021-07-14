BREAKING: UNILAG to close by 12pm tomorrow

School closes following recent reported case of #COVID19 on its campus.



https://twitter.com/TheICIR/status/1415308860617895936?s=19

The Management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has announced the indefinite closure of campus from Thursday, 15th July due to the spread of COVID-19.

This is as the institution directed that students should leave the hall of residence, noting that henceforth, lectures will be conducted online.

A statement by the Dean Students Affairs, Mr. Ademola Adeleke titled” Immediate closure of hostels to check the spread of Covid-19 on campus, “the school management said the step was to check the spread of the disease.

“To check the spread of Covid-19 on campus, the University Senate has directed that all students vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday 15 July 2021. No access will be granted to any student after 12.00 noon on 15 July.

“The hostels will be locked indefinitely therefore students are advised to move all their personal effects at once. Lectures for the rest of the semester will be delivered virtually with effect from 26th July 2021.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/breaking-covid-19-unilag-closes-campus-indefinitely-lectures-will-be-virtual/