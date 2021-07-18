Cubana: Don’t Give Your Parents “A Talk Of The Town Burial’, Give Them …. – Reno

Don’t Give Your Parents “A Talk Of The Town Burial”. Give Them “A Talk Of The Town Life” – Reno

The former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has condemned lavish burial ceremony, WonderTV Media reports.

In a video he posted on social media, he applauded Muslims for their modest way of life.

Reno stated that one of the wealthiest men on earth King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia was buried as a simple man in an unmarked grave. He listed other great men, some from the Bible who were also buried in a simple way.

The video came one hour after he made a post on his Instagram page advising children to work hard, make money legitimately and take good care of their parents when they are alive.

His post reads;

“Yes, hustle. Work hard. Then work smart. Do everything legally possible to make a success of yourself. Not because you want to give your parents a talk of the town burial, but because you want to give them a talk of the town life. When they die, they can’t enjoy your success. Isaac did not bless Jacob because he gave him a good burial. He blessed him because he gave him food to eat-Genesis 27:25-30. Giving your parents food to eat while they are alive is one million times better than giving strangers food to eat after they die!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvYEv5uh6tw

