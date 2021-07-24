Cult Clash: Man Beheaded In Ilaro, Ogun (Graphic Pictures)

By on No Comment

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, Cultists Are Killing Themselves, In Ilaro Community of Ogun State.

From The Trending Photos Sighted By NaijaCover On Whatsapp From Sources, Said They Are Fighting Because Of Misunderstanding that related to woman.

Sources Who Notified NaijaCover On Whatsapp On The Sad News, Said Another person was killed last night, that His Head was found at a junction this morning.

Say No To Any Form Of Cultism!

See Graphic Photo As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Cult Clash: Man Beheaded In Ilaro, Ogun (Graphic Pictures) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.