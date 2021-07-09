Cultism: Akwa Ibom Bans Pupils Older Than 12 From Admission Into Secondary Schools

To curb cultism in schools, Governor Udom Emmanuel has banned schoolchildren older than 12 years old from being admitted into secondary schools in Akwa Ibom.

The directive is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Uyo.

“Investigation has revealed that the surge is caused mainly by over-aged students who are on a mission of mass recruitment of students into cult groups.

“However, any student above this age with a genuine reason will have their parents sign an undertaking of good behaviour before their admission,” he said.



