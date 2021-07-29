Cultists Attack Navy Officer In Lagos, Cut His Hand, Take Away His Pistol

SUSPECTED CULTISTS ATTACK NAVY OFFICER IN BAYEKU, CHOPPED HIS HAND, TAKES AWAY HIS SERVICE PISTOL.

…Igbogbo Monarch expresses displeasure, meets Security Chiefs, LCDA Authority.

…We’ll bring the culprits to book, Navy Chiefs, DSS, Police assured.

Suspected cultists in the early hours of Tuesday attacked a dredging point manned by Navy officers at Bayeku, in Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA of Lagos State, where an Officer’s hand was chopped and his service pistol was taken away. MegaXpression Media gathered that the cultists came through water ways and took the same route after committed the evil act.

HRM. Oba AbdulSemiu Orimadegun Kasali, Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, while meeting the Security personnel in his Palace on Tuesday, expressed displeasure at the incidence, urging those involved to immediately return the Navy Officer’s pistol under 72 hours before it’s too late.

The Monarch urged the DSS and Police officers to conduct thorough investigation and equally prayed for the Navy Officer attacked, who is currently receiving treatment at Igbobi Hospital, to regain his health status on time.

Earlier, the Navy Chief, Commander A.S Omotosho, who came on entourage to discuss the implications with Oba Kasali, before taking drastic action, expressed shock and disheartening over the attack. “When issues like this happens, what we needed is to react and take appropriate actions immediately to forestore future occurrence,” Commander Omotosho said.

“I’ve discussed with the DPO, Igbogbo Divisional Police Station, Mr A.R. Balogun, all we need is the people’s corporation and relevant information that will help us in apprehending those involved,” he added.

The Secretary to the Council, Barrister Ade Ayeni, in his comment, reiterated the commitment of Builder Olusesan Mayokun Daini, the Chairman Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA, towards safety society, noting that people’s cooperation is needed to achieve success.

“I think all hand must be on desk to achieve safety society. As a government, we’ll do everything humanly possible to safe our people, we urge the traditional institutions to equally adopt their method in protecting our community,” Ayeni said.

The DPO, Igbogbo Police Station, Mr A.R Balogun equally solicited for people’s cooperation in unravel the culprits, urging all to be vigilant and security contious. “Another corpse was also found at Marculay, before Bayeku township with no traces of injury on his body,” Balogun revealed.

Credit: Shakiru Seidu of MegaXpression Community Media.

#ProudlyIkoroduAmbassadors