Pandemonium broke out on Thursday during the local government campaign of the All Progressives Congress in the Odeda Local government Area of Ogun State when cultists clashed, leaving two persons dead .

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun was hurriedly whisked away by the security operatives during the gun duel.

Our correspondent gathered that two cults in the council engaged in a supremacy battle shortly after the governor arrived the campaign venue.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Shuaib Salis, reportedly comes from the council.

A source told our correspondent that one of the cultists shot a member of another group in the head.

This development prompted the people to take to their heels while the suspected killer was reportedly shot dead in a reprisal.

Abiodun, after he was rescued, was later seen at another campaign ground for the Abeokuta North to round off the state-wide campaign ahead of the council poll slated for Saturday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the command was not aware of the incident.

He however, promised to get back to our correspondent.



https://punchng.com/cultists-attack-ogun-apc-campaign-kill-two/