Curvy Ghanaian Actress, Moesha Repents, Saved From Suicide, Confesses Her Sins

Former Ghanaian socialite and actress Moesha Boduong now Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong has apologized to Ghanaians and all girls she has introduced to dating rich married men.

In a recent video spotted on social media, repented Moesha Boduong who was seen confessing some of the wild things she has done in the past remorsefully apologized to Ghanaians saying “I am sorry Ghana and I apologize for introducing young girls to rich married men.

May God forgive me for my sins”.

The actress revealed that currently her account is empty and she has sold her Ghc 261k Range Rover Evoque and now goes around in a taxi.

According to the Ghanaian actress, she attempted to commit suicide by jumping from an uncompleted storey building she was standing on..

The actress spotted in a long dress that has swept dust could be heard passionately talking about her repentance and dedicating her life to Christ. “I was so sick because the devil didn’t want me to speak up,” she said.

“This is Moesha Boduong, they use to call me Slay Queen of Accra and I was happy … I thought it was ok but I battled with a lot,” she said.

The born-again actress shared a bit of advice to young girls saying “so all these girls that looked at my lifestyle and wanted to be like me, it’s not easy at all. Some of these girls go and they die because of the wrong men they sleep with. All these men do is to take our glory and give us peanuts”.

She emphasized that “all the monies they give to us are things that if we work and know God, we can make that money”.

Preaching against her past life, Moesha disclosed that she was smoking weed and also used hard drugs.

A few weeks ago Moesha Buduong announced her repentance in a trending social media video as she shared her testimony in a Church. For her new life. She has deleted all of her skimpy photos from her Instagram page.

VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NxrdnXpr14