Curvy Sister Of Ooni’s Wife ‘Steals Show’ With Backside At Royal Event (Video)

Similoluwa on Fire: Sister of Ooni’s wife steals show with backside at royal event – Kabiyesi Olowa of Igbara Oke makes it rain on her

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhZwPpFGqIg

A trending video sighted by KikioTolu News has showed the moment Similoluwa, the sister of Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola, wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, was dancing to the music of popular Nigerian Fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, at an event.

The Olori’s sister, who has her striking resemblance, joyfully moved her waist from side to side as other kings who were present at the event stylishly stole some looks.

