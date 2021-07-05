Daddy Duties: Tonto’s Ex, Churchill Changes Diaper Of His Baby With Rosy Meurer

Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Olakunle Churchill, doesn’t take a back seat when it comes to showing off his child in the online community,Igbere TV reports.

In a fresh clip that surfaced on social media, the doting dad was captured changing the diaper of his son with actress Rosy Meurer.

From indications, the little man had soiled his diaper and his dad was spotted wiping him clean before putting on a fresh diaper for him.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, Churchill hilariously wrote: “Daddy help! I’ve got junks in my trunk!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWQOUf0wpHY