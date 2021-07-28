Dairy Of A Web Designer

It was never a hard feeling for me to be an unaccomplished web designer, shishi I didn’t gain, it was a sense of fulfillment back then, I had this top of the world feeling that I can create something, fact that I was creative drove me and got me high atimes but this was not filling my pocket up with cash like uncle Seun spews.

So on that fateful day, I boarded a bus from Osho do to surulere, dropped at one lousy bus top to attend one of those interviews I will never forget.

It was my turn to go in, and when I got in I saw two goofy looking guys, they asked the usual bla bla bla questions, to cut the long story short they asked me what are the applications and codes I used to design the websites I showed them I did and I told them it was my intellectual property and I can’t share that with them only if I am guaranteed the job, and one of the dude who was the boss asked me to gerrout.

Was it wrong for me to say that, the question keeps bordering me all through my journey back home.