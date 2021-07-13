Dangote Acquires 2,500 Trucks For Cement, Fertiliser Distribution

Dangote Industries, on Sunday, announced with an investment of $150m, it took delivery of 2500 trucks to improve cement and urea distribution across its businesses.

According to a statement from the company, Dangote Cement Plc acquired 2000 trucks, trailers, bulk tankers, tippers, cargo trucks and bulk cement tankers that are expected to increase the demand for transportation of cement across the country and create employment for over 4,000 people in Nigeria, just as the company plans to commission its new cement plant in Okpella, Edo State, in a few weeks.

Dangote Fertiliser, on the other hand, took delivery of 500 trucks from Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited, a joint venture between Dangote Industries Limited and Sinotruk China, for the distribution of urea to different States in Nigeria.

The Group Executive Director, Logistics and Distribution, Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Abdu Dantata, was quoted as saying, “We have acquired the new trucks in line with our new expansion capacity in Obajana, Ibese, Gboko and the new cement plant at Okpella.

“The acquisition is due to the growing needs of the business, especially as regards the increased trucking demands encountered lately, due to the surge in the demand for cement.”

He added, “The establishment of our clinker export terminals at Apapa and Onne Port led to the purchase of heavy-duty tippers for haulage of clinker from the plants to the terminals.

“The introduction of these trucks would improve customers’ demand, improve on job creation in the country, as well as promote the economic development of Nigeria.”

Dantata disclosed that the company took seriously the issue of safety of truck drivers and road users, which necessitated collaboration between the Federal Road Safety Corps and the company to attain zero tolerance to road crashes in the country.

He said the company had embarked on adequate training on effective driving techniques.

According to him, the collaboration involves recertification of drivers, pre-trip and post-trip inspection, drug test, real-time tracking of vehicles, root cause analysis, convoy movement, checkpoint policy and sanctions among several others.



