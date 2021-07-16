Daniel Olukoya & His Wife All Loved-Up As He Celebrates His 64th Birthday (Video)

General overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Daniel Olukoya on Thursday clocked 64, Igbere TV reports.

His wife Folashade Olukoya is seen in the videos the couple posted to Instagram dressing him up.

The clergyman appeared shy in one of the videos as his wife could not contain her joy.

Mrs Olukoya captioned a video she posted to Instagram, “With my Best Friend.”

In the same post, she quoted Amos 3:3, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” accompanied by notable songs like ‘Trust and Obey’.

Olukoya founded MFM at a prayer meeting in his living room in 1989. The church now has branches in several countries.

As the main theologian of the church, he is assisted by assistant general overseers, helming specific departments.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2h5tJZ2DPzA?feature=share