Daughter & Father Graduate After 5 Years As Law Classmates In University (Video)

A story of how a fresh law graduate spent five years at a private university with her father as classmate has caught the attention of many on social media, Igbere TV reports.

Chioma Jane shared her story on Twitter, saying that although there were times it felt weird, she was grateful for all her father did.

According to her, anytime her father was asked a question in class, he would, first of all, introduce her as his daughter.

Jane tweeted, “Then I became the girl whose dad was in her class. This man would leave work and come to class every day. If I’m a minute late, I’m in trouble. He saw my results before me, he pays my fees first before his. So many stories to tell, or how he fell sick and couldn’t walk for days, or how he stood by me when I thought I’d be suspended from school. God, thank you for my daddy. This man is proud of me! And I am proud of him!”

Jane said her father got her a car despite the fact that her house was five minutes from her school and the car was mostly parked in front of the hostel.

She wrote, “I must greet him every morning when I come to class. Mehnn! I hear of people having their parents in their school with them but not the same class. And I did it for 5 years. Kept at it for 5 years! God, I was so angry sometimes.

“If you’re in my school you’d understand, boys couldn’t even talk to me! The man was a force to contend with! How did I even do it?”

Jane added, “The special treatment I got because of him. His presence gave me grace. Daddy and daughter are barristers!!!DADDY!”



She also said she was thankful because her father never owed the school despite paying over N2 million for both of them.

