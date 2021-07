Real Madrid C. F. would like to notify that our player, David Alaba, has tested positive for COVID-19.



https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2021/07/28/official-announcement-alaba?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=organico

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print