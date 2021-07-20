Declare Amnesty For Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu As You Did For Boko Haram – Ladoja To Buhari

Rashidi Ladoja, former Governor of Oyo State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to grant Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho and the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu amnesty as he did for Boko Haram.

Ladoja who made the call on Tuesday while addressing journalists in his Bodija residence in Ibadan said Igboho became what he is in defence of his people who were being attacked by Fulani herdsmen.

Daily Independent had on Monday night reported that Igboho was apprehended in Cotonou, Benin Republic after the DSS declared him wanted.

The Yoruba Nation agitator’s arrest comes few weeks after Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to face his trial on treason.

It could be recalled that both Igboho and Kanu are fighting to break their regions away from Nigeria.

Reacting to the agitators’ arrest, the former governor said, “It is not the arrest that is important to me. It is the Federal Government that created Sunday Igboho.

He said, “Federal government has declared amnesty for Boko Haram, they should also declare amnesty for Igboho and the IPOB leader.

“Just like Kanu, to some people, Sunday Igboho has also become a leader, people are agitating for what they believe in. Yoruba leaders including the Alaafin of Oyo have been complaining about atrocities committed by suspected herdsmen and nothing has been done to it till now.

“Boko Haram members were arrested a year ago by the government and have been released to the Borno State government.

“Sunday Igboho was created in the context of killings in the Ibarapa axis of Oyo State. Nobody has been arrested for it and even if they were arrested, they were later released. That is why people resorted to self-help.”



