Deji Adeyanju Appeals To Nnamdi Kanu’s Supporters To Flood High Court On Monday

By on No Comment

I appeal to Nnamdi Kanu’s supporters to flood the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday as they begin his trial. That is the language Buhari understands. Don’t let anyone scare you, citizens have the right to protest and also to attend the trial of one of their own.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=375659267251738&id=100044230039479

Deji Adeyanju Appeals To Nnamdi Kanu’s Supporters To Flood High Court On Monday added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.