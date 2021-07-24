Deji Adeyanju Appeals To Nnamdi Kanu’s Supporters To Flood High Court On Monday

I appeal to Nnamdi Kanu’s supporters to flood the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday as they begin his trial. That is the language Buhari understands. Don’t let anyone scare you, citizens have the right to protest and also to attend the trial of one of their own.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=375659267251738&id=100044230039479

