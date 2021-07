Good Day Nairalanders. Please I Want You Guys To Help Me with This. I Did My frsc registeration (officer cadre) on Friday and It Was Successful but On Sunday, I Made A Mistake By deleting my Account. Since Then, I can no Longer Log In. I Tried Severally But To No Avail. What Will You Advise me To Do in Order For Me To log In And Print My Slip. Thank You

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print