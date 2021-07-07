Delta Market Chairman Dies During Sex Romp With His Wife’s Salesgirl

Chairman of Igbudu Market Mile ‘2’ in Warri South council area of Delta state simply identified as Okpako has reportedly died during a sexual romp with his wife’s salesgirl.

It was gathered the incident occurred on Sunday night at a hotel (name withheld) located at Odibo Extension in the Igbudu area of Warri.

Details surrounding the incident were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

According to a security source, his death occurred before the planned sexual escapade.

“It’s like he took some drugs as well as Indian hemp. I learnt he ran out of the hotel room like someone who wanted to die.

‘’They rushed him before they knew it, he went unconscious. He was confirmed dead in the hospital,” the source stated.

But another community source said he died during the sexual intercourse.

The source claimed he took hard drugs and smoked heavily before the incident, adding the young lady ran out to call for help when she noticed the man was dying.

A similar incident, involving a butcher simply identified as Victor and his friend’s ex-wife, Julie, reportedly occurred last month in Oghara, Ethiope West council area.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed Sunday’s incident, adding that the girl is in Police custody.

“It is confirmed. The man died in a particular hotel. While we cannot tell for sure until autopsy, I think he took some drugs,” Edafe said.



https://thenationonlineng.net/delta-market-chairman-dies-during-romp-with-wifes-salesgirl/