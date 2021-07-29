Democracy, Dictatorship Can’t Coexist — Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, said, yesterday, that democracy and dictatorship cannot coexist, noting Nigeria was treading a dangerous path because young people are

feeling disempowered.

Kukah, who spoke at an event organised by The Kukah Centre and Open Society Initiative for West Africa, OSIWA, in Abuja, said: “This is a dangerous path we are treading. Our young people are feeling disempowered.

‘’We are faced with a nation that is consuming its own children, we are faced with the prospects of an uncertain future. It is impossible, even the worst enemy of Nigeria would never have contemplated that this is where we will be.’’

Kukah said the 2023 elections would give Nigerians another opportunity to think of the mistake they had made.

He said: “Democracy is not an exercise undertaken by good men and women, which is what Nigerians have always fallen victim to — that we are looking for holy men, men of integrity, men of dignity to govern us and we assume that managing a diverse Nigeria does not require some level of deep intellectual reflection and understanding on the complexity in managing a society so energetic.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/democracy-dictatorship-cant-coexist-kukah/