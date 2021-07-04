DJ and hypeman FlexyNaija poisoned to death, weeks after saying he was being envied

A hypeman, popularly known as DJ FlexyNaija, who is behind the viral hype “he say one for the DJ, one for the hypeman” is dead.

According to reports, the student of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, was poisoned to death by a yet-to-be-identified person, on Saturday, July 3. He was the only child of his mom

Although, details about the unfortunate incident are still sketchy, last month, June 2021, he made a post on Facebook talking about being envied after gaining success

