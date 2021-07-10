Do Nigerian Quarantine Hotels Adhere To COVID-19 Protocols? (Video)

Do Nigerian Quarantine Hotels Adhere to COVID-19 Protocols? – The ARISE Interview

Quarantine horror stories in Nigeria: the government’s hotel quarantine scheme has been described by one group of travelers arriving from Turkey as a torment of squalid conditions – and one from which those quarantined are legally unable to leave.

But the government isn’t conceding any missteps in its management of the quarantine system. Charles Aniagolu speaks to Chukwuneke Echesi who’s in a quarantine hotel in Abuja. He’s got a sobering tale of what it’s like to travel back from a red list country.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylKSJSAyqcs