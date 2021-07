Some churches do stand up comedy. They invite comedians from outside, and possible within the church to crack some jokes on the altar.. To me, stand up comedy in church is ungodly and a sign of disrespect of the sacredness of God’s altar. It is a mockery of the sanctity of God’s altar. You don’t tell jokes with some lies on God’s altar. The altar of God is not for caricature, but for holy things that are pleasing to God.

What is your view?