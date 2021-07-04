Dominion City Vs RCCG: Her Husband Forces Her To Attend His Own Church

Hello nairalanders,

I won’t say it’s my friend sister or whatever,it’s me. It’s my question

For 5years of marriage, it’s been conflicting about this church matter.

Where in the Bible did they say it’s compulsory for the wife to go to the husband’s church? I attended dominion city, and he attends redeem (RCCG), I tried for the first two years to follow him to redeem, but I couldn’t feel it, every Sunday it’s like going and coming from a wedding not a church, that feeling of feeling the Holy Spirit and being blessed is not there, I don’t know who understands this feeling.

I talked to him in d third year he allowed me go back to my dominion city, and in d fourth year he stopped me again, I’m a worker there o, now till the fifth year I’m still forced to attend redeem, I have tried my best to open my heart to the church but no way…

Their ways just tire me at redeem, I miss the love, togetherness, prayers, worship and preaching at dominion city. Please I’m sorry I mentioned the name of churches i know some people love redeem, so I’m sorry.

Now for a month now, I have not gone to any church, and I’m tired of the whole thing, please matured advice needed.

Thanks