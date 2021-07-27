Don’t Compare Igboho’s Travails With Prophet Muhammed’s — Muslims Slam Afenifere

The Afenifere’s statement has attracted a lot of backlash from Muslim faithfuls on social media who said the Prophet’s movement was given a wrong interpretation by the Yoruba group.

Islamic faithful on social media have condemned a statement by Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, comparing the travails of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) to Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W).

In a statement issued on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary of the Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere had noted that there was nothing wrong with Igboho seeking asylum out of the country where his safety could be guaranteed.

Afenifere had said there was nothing wrong with this intention, saying, “We recall that Moses had to be taken away from the prying eyes of Pharaoh and his agents in Egypt. Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W) too had to leave his hometown, Mecca for Medina in order to escape persecution.

“Thus, there is nothing wrong in Igboho seeking a respite first to preserve his life and perhaps to re-strategise.”

The Afenifere’s statement has attracted a lot of backlash from Muslim faithfuls on social media who said the Prophet’s movement was given a wrong interpretation by the Yoruba group.

On Twitter, Alabi Erundupe @AlFinladly wrote, “It is Islamically wrong to make the comparison. At least, Igboho should be compared to Ogun, Sango, Obatala et al since he has openly declared his allegiance to them.”

A Facebook user, Hamid Ullah Jan explained, “Prophet Mohammed never fled. He left Makkah because it was ordained to Him by Almighty Allah. Qur’an witnesses that Prophet Mohammed never did anything from His own. He did what is ordained to Him.

“We understand your pain. This pain is felt by your forefathers the day Prophet Mohammed conquered Makkah and crushed down your forefathers made worshipping idols. May peace mercy and blessings of Almighty be upon Him.”

Owolabi Ghafar noted, “The punishment of our creator is more severe than your so-called government. Never compare anybody with the Prophet S.A.W – even any of the prophets. I seek for forgiveness from Allah.”

Jamilu Iyatawa said, “This comparison is baseless! Prophet Muhammad never left Mecca to Medina just in fear of persecution, he rather left it so that he will worship his God, as people of Mecca by that time worships idols.

“But, to that of Igboho, he runs to Benin in fear of persecution because he knows what he has done is treason.

“When Igboho migrated to Benin trying to smuggle himself to Germany, he was arrested, tortured, molested, handcuffed and sent to police cell. But to that of Prophet Muhammad, he was kind-hearted, welcomed, and well-received by all peoples of Medina.”



