Doping: CAF Bans Enyimba Captain, Oladapo Augustine

Oladapo Augustine, captain of Enyimba football club has been banned for a year by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, over a doping violation.

The midfielder tested positive for the banned substance “Prednisolone/Prednisone” after his urine sample was taken in the aftermath of the CAF Confederations Cup tie against Pyramids FC of Egypt on the 16th of May, 2021.

According to medical experts, Prednisone is a steriod that serves as an anti-inflammation, and immunosuppressant medication used to treat allergic disorders, skin conditions, ulcerative colitis, arthritis, lupus, psoriasis, or breathing disorders.

The ban according to CAF commenced from 4th July 2021, the date of notification of the provisional suspension.

Excerpts from the statement on CAF’s website reads: ”The result of the player Oladapo Augustine urine test in Bottle “A” which was collected in match N °153 between Pyramids FC (Egypt) Vs Enyimba FC (Nigeria), played on 16th of May 2021 in the frame of Total CAF Confederation Cup 2020/2021 was considered positive due to the presence of a prohibited substance “Prednisolone/Prednisone”.

“On 18th June 2021, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was informed of the result and asked the player to indicate if he wishes to request the analysis of sample “B”.

On 22nd June, CAF received the reply of Enyimba club through NFF indicating that the player has elected to not request the analysis of the ‘B’ sample.”

“The club had indicated that any trace of the prohibited substance might have resulted from the prescribed medication the player was on during the same period, and they have communicated the club’s doctor’s report detailing the medications that were prescribed.

The player Oladapo Augustine was provisionally suspended from all football activities until a final decision is rendered by CAF Disciplinary Board.”

Responding to the ban, Oladapo Augustine in a chat with Nigerian sports journalist, Adepoju Samuel, said: “I don’t take drugs if the team doctor didn’t prescribe for me. I had pains when we were preparing for the game & I took pain killers prescribed by the team doctor.”

“I don’t drink and smoke. I am shocked,” he said.

According to Adepoju Samuel, an Enyimba official has responded to news of the ban saying, “We have appealed, he is a clean player.”

Oladapo Augustine is set to miss the Elephants of Aba’s Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL, tie with Lagos-based MFM FC on Sunday, August 1, and other following matches, pending the result of the appeal.



