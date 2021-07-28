Dora Akunyili’s Daughter, Chidiogo Expecting First Child With Canadian Husband (Pics)

Dora Akunyili’s Daughter, Chidiogo Expecting Her First Child With Her Canadian Husband, Andrew Parr (Photo)

Chidiogo Akunyili, the daughter of former director-general of NAFDAC, late Dora Akunyili, and her Canadian husband, Andrew Parr, are expecting their first child and she took to her Instagram handle to announce it, IgbereTV reports.

Chidiogo and her husband, Andrew got married two years ago in Agulu, Anambra State and at the scenic Bark Lake Leadership Centre in Canada.

As she shared the news on Tuesday, July 27 2021, she also revealed that she will soon be unveiling a book she wrote about her late mother.

She wrote;

“In the coming week(s), in the month of August, motherhood takes on a powerful meaning for me as I’ll be birthing in more ways than one. For one, there is the birth of a child, for another, there is the birth of my mother’s story. Each has been incubated inside of me, held in love and deep trust.

Both have been a most divine journey of listening, of introspection, of showing up through fear, through tears, through the ebbs and flows, saying yes to it all.

Next week, I get to share at least one of the births with you — that of the book — a four-year journey of listening to and penning Dora’s Story in a book titled – ‘I Am Because We Are: An African Mother’s Fight for the Soul of a Nation’.

I cannot wait to share in and with you all that is to come.

#IamBecauseWeAre #Motherhood #Birth”

