Dr Godwin Maduka’s Supporters Await Next Political Moves (Photos)

Anambra Guber: Thousands Of Godwin Maduka’s Supporters Await Next Political Move

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4oC_cPidu4

Thousands of supporters of Dr. Godwin Maduka, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State, are awaiting his next political move.

Maduka and 14 other governorship aspirants, had lost the Anambra PDP guber primary after the party leadership , citing Court Orders, disenfranchised over 3,000 delegates due to participate in the Primary election.

Rather, the party choose “Super delegates”, comprising about 290 party officials, who elected Valentine Ozigbo as the governorship candidate of the party.

Before the use of the Super delegates, the party leadership, was accused of “twisting” the outcome of the primary, not to favour Maduka, who was in pole position to win the exercise, on the basis of the massive support he had garnered from the disenfranchised delegates.

The PDP leaders in Anambra State were alleged to have tampered with the delegates list, changing it three times, even on the day of the primary, which suggest underhand practices, to deny Maduka the PDP guber ticket.

With the Primary election over and the PDP battling to manage the post primary election crisis, supporters of Dr. Maduka, mainly PDP stakeholders, Chieftains, members and other Political party members have besieged the Orumba born medical practitioner cum politician, to dump the PDP and join another political party, to further his governorship ambition.

The persistent calls on Dr.Maduka to join another political party and be on the ballot for the Anambra governorship election, has been deafening.

Mr. Lawrence Nwaolisa, a Chieftain of the PDP in Onitsha LGA, was emphatic that Maduka should move to another political party because “he is the best for the job among the multitude aspiring to be governor of Anambra State”

He said “Anambra State needs a governor who will have a human face, who has proved what he can do, as a private individual before coming to hold public office.

“Maduka has done a lot. There is no one in Anambra State who has not felt or benefited from his largesse and several acts of Philanthropy.

“What he did in his Umuchukwu community where he built the biggest medical research facility in West Africa, schools,hospitals, hotels, courts, police stations, is an attestation of his capacity to perform when he becomes governor of Anambra State

“We should use this as a guide to asses those who want to govern Anambra State. We are tired of too much grammar from politicians, we need those who shown capacity to perform. And Maduka is one of them.

“What have Charles Soludo and Andy Uba done in Anambra State?,he asked.

A visit to Maduka’s campaign office in Awka reveals massive presence of supporters who come from various parts of the State daily, calling on him to remain in the guber race by joining another political party.

He is yet to respond to the clarion call, as he is said to be engaged in serious consultations to determine his next political move.

https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/07/anambra-guber-thousands-of-godwin.html?m=1