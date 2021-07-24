Dr Maduka Kneels Down As Onitsha Catholic Church, Women Groups Pray For Him (Pics)

AUGUST MEETING: Onitsha, Obosi Catholic Churches, Women Groups Shower Econmiums On Maduka As He Visits

Leading philantropist, Dr Godwin Maduka, has continued to demonstrate his commitment to the things of God and for humanity, through his Foundation.

The Godwin Maduka Foundation, has been highly rated for it’s numerous philantropic activities, which has benefited thousands of men, women and youths across Anambra State.

On Friday, July 23, 2021, Maduka, a governorship aspirant, took time off his busy schedule, to lead a team of his Foundation, to visit some churches in Anambra State, where he made assurances on assisting and supporting God’s work, an act, he has constantly done in the past, even before he joined politics.

During the visit, Maduka visited St Benndeth Catholic Church, Iba Pope, Awada, where he and his entourage were received by the Parish Priest, Rev Fr.David Ozoemena.

He also visited St Hilary Catholic Church, Iba Pope Awada, St Albert The Great Parish, Odume in Obosi and Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Iba Pope, also in Awada.

Speaking during the visit to the Churches, Maduka promised to continue what he has been doing in the past for them, which is aiding the Church carry out God’s work and make useful donations to support various Chruch activities.

He also promised to assist the Churches complete their ongoing projects, because, he is passionate about the things of the church.

In his remarks, the Very Rev Father Vincent Ezenweka of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Iba Pope, recalled Maduka’s enormous contributions to human development and advancement of the society.

He noted that the people of Anambra State should consider Maduka for the next governorship election, because he is already self made and has shown passion for the development of Anambra State.

Recall that before Maduka joined the murky waters of politics, he had built a Monastery and Quarters for Catholic Church Reverend Fathers, at his home town of Umuchukwu in Anambra State.

Aside visiting the churches, Maduka also fecilitated with several women groups, such as the reverred Catholic Women Organization, CWO, vowing to continue his assistance to them.

Speaking to some women groups, he commended their resilient spirit, which he said has enabled women become strong pillars of the family.

He noted that the core objectives of his Foundation, is to continue to provide empowerment to women and youths in the society, assuring that he will redouble his efforts in this regard.

Maduka further assured that on behalf of his Foundation, he would provide support for the success of 2021 Women August meeting to several Women groups across Anambra State.

The highlight of the visit were prayer sessions for Maduka by the Women

