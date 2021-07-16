Dragnet, Work Force – Do They Still Exist?

I remember my job hunting days,… those days I suffered hen? I thought I was dumb, I went for interviews with workforce and wrote loads of test on the dragnet platform… Omo those guys belittled me, I bought GMAT text book because of em, and I get lousy mails about how I didn’t meet up to their stupid criteria, it was depressing.. However, when God says it’s your time, No man can say otherwise. I wrote a test with one of the biggest Pharma firms in Nigeria and I passed, been working there since… about 8 years now, am not where I wanna be but I am not where I was…

