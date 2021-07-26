‘DSS Accredited Only 10 Media Houses For Kanu’s Trial. It’s A Shame’ – Sowore

#FreeDunamis5 #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Lawless DSS had “accredited” only 10 media houses to cover @MaziNnamdiKanu’s trial, it will be a shame and a crime against #freepress for any independent news source to apply to DSS for accreditation. This is highly condemnable and embarrassing! #BuhariMustGo #RevolutionNow

These media houses must withdraw from these sabotage of free press. The DSS has no right to engage in the accreditation of media houses to cover a public trial in a federal high court in Nigeria. The judiciary should be ashamed that its independence has been compromised completely by the executive.

NTA Network News, Daily Post Nigeria, TVC NEWS NIGERIA, AIT Online, thisdaylive.com, Channels Television, @dailyindependent



