DSS Confirms Gunning Down Sunday Igboho’s Allies

The Department of State Services, on Thursday night confirmed that the joint security operatives gunned two allies of Sunday Adeyemo, a self-acclaimed activist popularly called Sunday Igboho.

The secret police also paraded no fewer than 12 suspects arrested during the joint operation.

At an ongoing briefing in Abuja, Spokesman of the service, Peter Afunanya, said Sunday Igboho is presently on the run.

He vowed that the government will definitely track him.

Details later…

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-dss-confirms-gunning-down-sunday-igbohos-allies

