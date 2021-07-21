DSS Didn’t Follow Due Process On Sunday Igboho – APC Senator, Adetunmbi

An All Progressives Congress Senator representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Olubunmi Adetunmbi, has condemned the invasion of the residence of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, by the Department of State Services, saying it was done without due process.

The senator noted that what differentiated democracy from autocracy or dictatorship was for the government and the people to stay within the ambit of the rule of law.

Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi

Adetunmbi stated these during an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday monitored by SaharaReporters.

He said, “Our country and indeed any decent democratic state should stay within the ambit of the rule of law. That is what defines democracy from autocracy or dictatorship. It is about the rule of law.

“It is not good to invade a person’s house without due process. The only thing I can say is that let the law take its course. Where there is an infraction; that is why we have court; let the court intervene. Let the people go to court and seek redress and enforce their right according to the law.”

He urged the Federal Government to involve governors in any activity that concerned the security of their states.

“Another issue is; whatever happens between law and order in any given state in the country, involve the governor of such state. That is why the governors are the Chief Security Officers of their states. They should not be sidestepped in doing things.

“The law is robust enough. This will save us from all these conjectures and conspiracy theories that derail the main subject and focus on tribe, religion or region. That is not where we should be.”



http://saharareporters.com/2021/07/21/department-state-services-didn%E2%80%99t-follow-due-process-sunday-igboho-%E2%80%93-apc-senator