DSS Keeps Mum Over Igboho’s Arrest

The Department of State Services (DSS) has kept mum over the reported arrest of Yoruba Nation Activist Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho in Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday.

Spokesman of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, did not respond to calls and messages on the matter at the time of filing this report.

Igboho’s lawyer, Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN), who confirmed the arrest of his client in Cotonou, Benin Republic, said Igboho was arrested with his wife, Ropo, a German citizen.

Aliu said the duo was arrested by international police in the neighboring country but they cannot be extradited based on a treaty with Benin that any political offender who is unlikely to get justice at home should not be extradited to home country.

Aliu also revealed that lawyers in Benin Republic would be engaged to defend Igboho’s rights against extradition.

The DSS on July 1, 2021 declared Igboho wanted after a joint team of security operatives raided the Yoruba Nation agitator’s residence in Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State around 1.34am on allegations he was stockpiling arms.

Afunanya had said two of Igboho’s men were killed in the gunfire that followed the raid and 13 persons were arrested from Igboho’s home.

He said Igboho escaped during the gun battle that lasted an hour.

Parading the 13 suspects and some weapons allegedly recovered from Igboho’s home later the same day, Afunanya had said the arrests and seizures were a confirmation of a grand plan to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian State.

The DSS had said they would alert foreign missions and licencing authorities within and outside Nigeria about the development and the possibility that Igboho could declare some of his personal permit and identity cards missing in order to seek their replacement.

