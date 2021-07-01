DSS Launches Manhunt For Sunday Igboho After Recovering Arms From Him

The Department of State Services (DSS) has launched a manhunt for Sunday Igboho, Yoruba activist, after he escaped arrest when they raided his residence in Oyo state.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said the security agency recovered illegal arms — including seven AK-47 rifles — and thousands of ammunition from Igboho’s house.

The agency also paraded 13 supporters of the activist who it said attacked its operatives during the raid on Thursday morning.

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-dss-launches-manhunt-for-sunday-igboho-after-recovering-arms-ammunition-from-his-house/