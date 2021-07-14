DSS Raid On Sunday Igboho’s Home Was Within The Law – Save Nigeria Movement

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has stated that the raid carried out in the home of Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho was within the ambit of the law.

The group described the move by the secret police as a ‘proactive sting operation’.

A statement made available to POLITICS NIGERIA signed by the convener of the group, Solomon Semaka, disclosed that Igboho’s actions and utterances warranted the move by the Secret Service agency.

“Igboho serially infringed on fundamental rights of others.”

“It is not out of place that the law came knocking on his door. Here we doff our cap for the DSS for that proactive sting action.”

“The claim that security agencies have failed to combat the activities of criminal herdsmen and bandits operating in the country is too petty an assertion”.

“The fact remains that government and security agencies have continued to confront the menace of banditry and terrorism in the North and everyday day bandits and terrorists are pounded.”

“We are all witnesses to the killings and destruction of property during the #EndSARS protests in Lagos. It was certain Igboho was going to rehash this. No responsible citizen or media organ would support violence as a means to an end.”

“Nigeria is not a Banana Republic; a reason the security agencies could not have idly stood by and watch them subvert the peace. Therefore, the NPF should not be blamed for placing a ban on protests as a proactive measure to prevent similar destructions under the guise of protests.”

“The arrest of protesters for flagrantly disobeying its order especially that some were found to be in possession of incriminating items such as guns and other dangerous weapons should rather be commended and not condemned.”, the statement read in part.

It will be recalled that the DSS raided Igboho’s home a few weeks ago where they recovered several arms and ammunition, Fake passports, bloody charms and carious communication devices.

https://politicsnigeria.com/save-nigeria-movement-dss-raid-on-sunday-igbohos-home-was-within-the-law/