D’Tigers Victory: Precious Achiuwa Is The Real MVP – Osinbajo

On Sunday, the Nigeria basketball team, D’Tiger becomes the first African nation to defeat Team USA, although it was an exhibition but the defeat didn’t go well with Team USA Basketball fans.

In a recent development, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo while delivering a speech at the send forth ceremony of team Nigeria for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the state House yesterday made a reference to the 90-87 defeat against the US team led by all-world forward Kevin Durant. ‘‘For anyone who thinks we are joking, maybe they haven’t seen the exihibition basket ball game on Saturday against the USA team, especially that amazing block by Precious Achuwa against Kevin Durant (KD) who is probably the best NBA player probably right now, so Precious, you are the real MVP’’, he said.

Following the development, American celebrity sports commentator, Kelvin Clancy had taken to his Twitter account to express disappointment that the United States had lost to Nigeria’s D’Tigers.

”’We lost to Nigeria in Basketball? Do they even have food?

”You know what am just gonna watch UFC,” he wrote.

Contrary to his opinion, the US coach Gregg Popovich said “I thought that the Nigerian team played very physically, did a great job in that regard and knocked down a lot of 3s,”.

