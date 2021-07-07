Dunamis’ Statement On Arrest & Detention Of ‘Buhari Must Go’ Protesters In Abuja

Our attention has been drawn to a misleading caption in the media space about the arrest and detention of some youths in our church on Sunday, r July, 2021.

The narrative being peddled is that some youths wearing T-shirts branded with the inscription “BUHARI MUST’ GO” merely came to church and walked up to the altar as first timers, and were arrested by the church and handed to the DSS.

Nothing can be further from the truth. The church holds three services every Sunday, and the Senior Pastor, Dr Paul Enenche preaches in all the services.

After the sermon in the first service that Sunday, an altar call was made, to which many people came out, including the said youths, and nothing happened to them. No one questioned the legality or otherwise of the inscription on their T-shirts. However, soon alter their departure from the altar, they swung into protest with blaring trumpets and saxophones right from the exit door of the church.

At the same time, the event was being covered anti live-streamed with the background shots of the church building anti those of the thronging crowd, both exiting and entering the sanctuary for the next service.

The live streaming had the caption: “BUHARI MUST GO Campaign Hits Dunamis Church in Abuja.”

This appears intriguing for many reasons:

1. No one knew who they were or where they came from.

2. No one knew the organization they represented as well as their ultimate agenda until the DSS apprehended them.

3. No standard rule of engagement was followed as they merely sneaked into the church and swung into protest on a holy clay of service.

4. Moreover, the church is not an activism ground, but a centre for tile projection of truth against all forms of evil.

The church is non-political and non-partisan and thus, not an appropriate ground for political protests. It is not the seat of government where those being protested against reside.

As intriguing as it was to a common onlooker, so was it to members of undercover security forces on the premises for routine duties.

Acting in their line of duty, the DSS officials arrested the protesters. For the records, the Senior Pastor, Dr Paul Enenche who was engaged in preaching the sermon in the second service was not privy to the unfolding development, let alone giving the order for their arrest.

We wish to state categorically that Dunamis Intl Gospel Centre has no hands in the arrest and detention of the said youths as they were arrested outside the premises of the church.

The church has no right to arrest and detain people, and has no detention custody. The right of arrest and detention resides with government security agencies.

The church of Christ, over the course of human history, has remained resolute in her advocacy for human right, justice and freedom. The Senior Pastor, Dr Paul Enenche is known for his relentless voice against oppression, injustice and evil in the country at all levels.

The church is also actively engaged in praying and fasting for good governance as well as an end to all forms of evil in the country.

The church that is praying and advocating for a free, just, orderly and peaceful society cannot but help to further the cause of justice, order and peace in the land.

Dr. Adah Ochowechi

For Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre



https://www.idomavoice.com/2021/07/arrest-and-detention-of-protesters-at-dunamis-church-the-truth-you-need-to-know.html