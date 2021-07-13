“Earning N50M Annually In Nigeria But Considered Poor In Developed Countries”

Let’s start with what the value
of $1000 is in the United
States. Is $1K valuable or
valueless in the US?
Do you know that in the US, some
average people’s monthly rent is
over $1000? We haven’t included
taxes and other monthly fees. Now
in Nigeria, apart from few places in
Lagos and Abuja, I don’t think there is a place in Nigeria where
monthly rent is above $100 for a
bedroom apartment. So you see,
with 50M naira annual income,
you’re a million in Nigeria, but a
poor or rather, an average man in the US, UK, and Canada.
DO YOU AGREE? A Man Who
Earns 50M Naira Annually In
Nigeria Is Considered Poor In UK,
US & Canada? Let’s hear from you.
That’s an argument between me and my tight paddy!!!
Drop your comment below.