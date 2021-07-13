“Earning N50M Annually In Nigeria But Considered Poor In Developed Countries”

Let’s start with what the value

of $1000 is in the United

States. Is $1K valuable or

valueless in the US?

Do you know that in the US, some

average people’s monthly rent is

over $1000? We haven’t included

taxes and other monthly fees. Now

in Nigeria, apart from few places in

Lagos and Abuja, I don’t think there is a place in Nigeria where

monthly rent is above $100 for a

bedroom apartment. So you see,

with 50M naira annual income,

you’re a million in Nigeria, but a

poor or rather, an average man in the US, UK, and Canada.

DO YOU AGREE? A Man Who

Earns 50M Naira Annually In

Nigeria Is Considered Poor In UK,

US & Canada? Let’s hear from you.

That’s an argument between me and my tight paddy!!!

Drop your comment below.