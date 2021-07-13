“Earning N50M Annually In Nigeria But Considered Poor In Developed Countries”

By on No Comment

Let’s start with what the value
of $1000 is in the United
States. Is $1K valuable or
valueless in the US?

Do you know that in the US, some
average people’s monthly rent is
over $1000? We haven’t included
taxes and other monthly fees. Now
in Nigeria, apart from few places in
Lagos and Abuja, I don’t think there is a place in Nigeria where
monthly rent is above $100 for a
bedroom apartment. So you see,
with 50M naira annual income,
you’re a million in Nigeria, but a
poor or rather, an average man in the US, UK, and Canada.

DO YOU AGREE? A Man Who
Earns 50M Naira Annually In
Nigeria Is Considered Poor In UK,
US & Canada? Let’s hear from you.

That’s an argument between me and my tight paddy!!!

Drop your comment below.

“Earning N50M Annually In Nigeria But Considered Poor In Developed Countries” added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.