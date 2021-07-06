Ebele Okaro, Luchy Donalds Scared As They Travel In Canoe For Movie Shoot (Video)

Ebele Okaro And Luchy Donalds Cry, Afraid As They Travel In A Cannoe For A Movie Shoot (Video)

Nollywood actresses, Ebele Okaro and Luchy Donalds expressed fear of losing their lives when they entered a cannoe to travel on a river during a movie shoot, IgbereTV reports.

The actresses entered the cannoe with other people involved in the movie shooting. When the cannoe was about to move to begin the journey, Ebele Okaro was heard saying, “all in the name of making money”, “…in case anything happens, I love all my friends, I love my family”. On her part, Luchy Donalds said, “I have never entered anything like this in my life, …we will come back (alive) in Jesus name, Holy ghost fire!”

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUXQ91HzIRI

https://igberetvnews.com/1394844/ebele-okaro-luchy-donalds-cry-afraid-travel-cannoe-movie-shoot-video/