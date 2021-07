Edo Indigene Decries Poor-Quality Federal Constituency Project (Photos, Video)

An Edo State citizen, Mr. Paul Alaba Lawani took to his Facebook page to decry a poor-quality Federal Constituency project being done in his area, Igarra, Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency, Edo State, IgbereTV reports.

In the video he shared, he showed the poor quality of roads and drainages being done.

The project is sponsored by the Dep. Majority Leader, House Of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Peter Akpatason.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJUr7uy9Oh4

https://www.facebook.com/paul.lawani.1/videos/549216553176057/?app=fbl

