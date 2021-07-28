EFCC Arrests Ex-Nasarawa Governor, Al-Makura, Wife Over Corruption Allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Governor of Nasarawa State and serving senator, Tanko Al-Makura, and his wife, Mairo.

The couples are currently being grilled by operatives of the anti-graft agency at its headquarters in Abuja, sources in the anti-graft agency told PREMIUM TIMES.

Although details of the allegation against the ex-governor and his wife were sketchy as of press time, the sources said their arrest relates to an alleged breach of trust and misappropriation of funds allegedly perpetrated during the former governor’s eight-year administration as Nasarawa State governor.

Mr Al-Makura served as Governor of Nasarawa State between 2011 and 2019 before he was elected into the National Assembly as Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District.

When contacted, the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren said he was yet to be briefed on the development.

When contacted for his comment, the ex-governor’s spokesperson, Danjuma Joseph, said he was not aware of the arrest.

“His Excellency left Lafia (Nasarawa State capital) for Abuja this morning. I am not aware of such arrest,” Mr Joseph said.

The former governor, until Wednesday, has never been known to be facing EFCC probe.

The EFCC had, in fact, been helpful to the ex-governor’s family when a suspected fake investigator allegedly tried to defraud the then sitting governor in 2018.

The suspect, Mohammed Momoh, was said to have while posing as a “private investigator from the villa” approached Mr Al-Makura’s wife with a proposition to help stop a purported investigation of two accounts belonging to the governor.

Mr Momoh, who was arraigned before an FCT High Court, reportedly claimed that he came across information regarding the two accounts that had been under investigation since 2011 and also intercepted mails of an investigation report purportedly sent to First Bank by the EFCC.

