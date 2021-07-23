EFCC Must Investigate Hadiza Bala-Usman For ‘Looting’ NPA – PDP

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has called on the Economic and Financial crimes commission, EFCC, to prosecute former MD of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman.

The Party in a statement issued on Thursday, signed by its Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, disclosed that Bala-Usman allegedly looted the agency to the tune of N165 billion.

“The party insists that President Muhammadu Buhari should not just ‘ease out’ Bala Usman, but must go head to prosecute her over the alleged looting including revelations from the office of the Auditor General, which also unearthed the alleged stealing of unremitted deductions to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) amounting to N3,667,750,470. $148,845,745.04, Euro 4,891,449.50 and £252,682.14 during her watch at NPA.”

“The PDP charges the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately take in Bala Usman for questioning and prosecution over the alleged fraud, including the reported stealing of N15.18 billion through alleged shady Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects by the NPA.”

The party also urged the EFCC to also investigateMinister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, under whose watch the alleged looting in NPA was perpetrated.

“The PDP restates that the fact that it took the minister a clear six years (2016 to 2021) to query the NPA Managing Director, over the looting of N165 billion unremitted operational surplus of the agency, raises public apprehensions of an afterthought, which only came after indicting audit documents had already been exposed.”



