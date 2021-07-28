Electricity Grid Collapses Again

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

Dear Esteemed Customers,

Following a grid system outage that occurred at about 12:26 pm today, we have been unable to service our customers in Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa State as well as a significant part of the Federal Capital Territory.

At the moment, only 20MW has been allocated to AEDC

as against the over 400MW that have been receiving in

recent times.

We urge our customers to be patient and promise that

the power supply will be restored to our franchise area as

soon as there is a significant improvement in our

allocation.



Abuja Electricity Distribution Company

Dear valued customer, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National Grid that’s causing outages across our network.

We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible.

Please bear with us.

#PowerUpdate #EkoElectricity #EmpoweringQualityOfLives



Eko Electricity Distribution Company

Dear Esteemed Customer,

The current power outage is due to a nationwide system collapse that occurred at about 12:26hrs.

Power supply will be restored gradually to various parts of the network as soon as the Grid is stabilized.

Kindly bear with us.

#IEServe

#CustomerFirst



Ikeja Electric Plc