Elephant Spotted In Andoni Local Government In Rivers State

An elephant was spotted in Ikuru town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday, July 28.

It was gathered that the elephant came out of the forest briefly and went back in.

"In Ikuru Town Andoni, today witnessed how nature unveiled its deposit, was beautiful. Ikuru Town home of tourism" one Godwin Omayi wrote.

