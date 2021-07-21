Emir Of Daura Gave Guinean President The Same Title As Buhari’s Son In 2019 (Photos)

In 2019, Emir Of Daura Gave Guinean President The Same Title He Conferred On Buhari’s Son

The Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Daura, Katsina State, came with a little surprise – a traditional title for son of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yusuf, the only son of the president, was in Daura with his father to observe the sallah holidays, but he got more than the usual Sallah treat.

The Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar Farouk, conferred the title of Talban Daura on the young Buhari, as announced by a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

But the honour came with a gaffe – the emir perhaps forgot that he had conferred the same title – Talban Daura – on another person, also linked to the president.

In 2019, visiting president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, was turbaned the Talban Daura by the same emir.

“I confer on you the title of Talban-Daura for accompanying our son, President Buhari to observe Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the ancient city of Daura.”

“Talban-Daura is a title given to a great person like President Conde, we indeed thank you for the visit,” Farouq had said at the time.

Buhari was represented at the August 2019 ceremony by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State who thanked the emir on behalf of the president.



https://dailytrust.com/flashback-two-years-ago-emir-of-daura-gave-guinean-president-the-same-title-he-conferred-on-buharis-son