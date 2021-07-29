Emir Of Kano, Bayero, In His Cadillac V8 314 Custom Phaeton 1931 (Throwback Photo)

Emir of Kano, Abdullahi Bayero in his Cadillac V8 314 Custom Phaeton (1155) Car

Date:1931

Abdullahi Bayero CBE CMG dan Muhammad Abbas (1881–1953) was Sarki (Emir) of Kano, with headquarters in Kano, Kano State, Nigeria from 1926 to 1953.As a traditional ruler he had extensive powers under the British colonial authority

Bayero was born in 1299 AH (1881). He received his early Islamic education at the Sarki’s palace and he was guided by the prominent Islamic scholars of his time.

He was appointed Sarki Kano in April 1926 and was formally installed on 14 February 1927.

Kano city was the first place in the North to have electricity and a water supply on a large scale. This was chiefly the result of the initiative of Abdullahi Bayero, who proposed in 1927 that surplus funds in the Native Administration accounts be used to provide an electricity and a water supply for the whole of Kano. Until then, these services had been supplied only to the Government area

Sarki Kano Abdullahi Bayero was the first Sarki to perform the Hajj, hence he is popularly known as Sarki Alhaji. He was accompanied on this journey by his younger brother Galadima Abdulkadir and Ma’aji Mallam Sulaiman, who later became the first Walin Kano.

Sarki Kano Alhaji Abdullahi Bayero died on Thursday 13th Rabi al-Thani 1373 (23 December 1953) #northernnigeria #kano #safepassagetothenorthproject #ASIRIMagazine #vintagestyle #cardillac #NigeriaHistory #emirofkano #islamic #historic #historyphotography #photooftheday #tgif #weekend #historychannel #nigeria #arewapeople #emirates