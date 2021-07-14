English TV Star, Simon Cowell’s £15m Mansion Nearly Floated Away After Floods (Pics)

FLOODY HELL :SIMON Cowell says his £15 million mansion “nearly floated away” after biblical flash floods engulfed London.

The X Factor music mogul, 61, was spotted close to his home in West London, which was lashed with a month’s rain in just an hour last night.

Families have been left devastated, with one 100-year-old great great grandmother’s possessions and treasured photographs wrecked by floodwater pouring into her home “like the Titanic”.

Another family on the Lancaster West Estate – across the street from Grenfell Tower – fled their home with just the clothes on their back.

Celebrities are among those who have been hit after rainfall swamped the capital.

Asked if he had avoided being flooded, Cowell said: “Not really, my house nearly floated away.”

Queen guitarist Brian May said a horrific sewage leak turned his mansion into a “horror” house during the floods in posh Kensington.

He shared a video showing how his photo albums, which were on the floor, were wrecked by the sewage leak.

May, 73, said: “The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow – which has covered our carpets, rugs and all kinds of precious (to us) things in a stinking sludge.

Flooding expert Mary Dhonau OBE told MailOnline flooding was caused by several factors.

She said: “There has got to be somewhere for the water to go. When there is rain it falls onto the ground and percolates in areas of the ground.

“Super-basements are being built where the water would naturally percolate.

“There are other factors like climate change, but the more we take away permeable surfaces the more places will flood.

