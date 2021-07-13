Enugu-Onitsha Expressway Blocked As Task Force Kills Trailer Driver In Nkpor

Enugu-onitsha expressway was blocked by heavy duty vehicles after touts recruited by the Gov Obiano Government of Anambra State incidentally killed a trailer driver whom refused to comply after demanding illegally huge sum of monies from him.

Anambra citizens has been living in fear since the Obiano led administration employed notorious touts in the collection of revenue. It has gotten worse the every individual carrying even a hand bag is being levied almost in every pole in main cities of Anambra. People were being abused that pupil of primary and secondary school in boarding school are being taxed while carrying their boxes on their bodies back to school. Old men and women are being punched and beaten at any slightest opportunity. Serious insecurity due to Increase in robbery and pick pocket activities in all cities of Anambra. God will help us till the next administration.